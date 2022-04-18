Using a nebulizer to treat tortoises for a runny nose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We are in the season of runny noses from springtime allergies to springtime colds.

As it turns out, we’re not the only ones feeling the sniffles from the season.

Animals do too! In fact, at Riverbanks Zoo, Conchita the Galapagos tortoise is getting nebulizer treatments for a runny nose.

Who is this guy? And what are his larger (older) relatives doing @RiverbanksZoo? Watch @QClifeWBTV on @WBTV_News now to find out!! pic.twitter.com/r8ZjQkqzuc — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 18, 2022

Sean Foley, curator of herpetology at Riverbanks Zoo, joined us to talk about this treatment.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.