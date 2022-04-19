Drag brunch: Here’s what you need to know before you go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Local drag queens are headed to South Carolina to support a great cause.

But before they go, one of the members of the cast of Queens of the Queen City stopped by QC@3 to give us a little lesson on drag etiquette - specifically the FAQs of drag brunch!

Brandon Hilton aka Onya gave Kristen the scoop on what to do and what not to do, brunch month, local venus, and must-see local drag queens.

The Queens of the Queen City’s “Queens to the Rescue” benefiting the Humane Society of Greenwood is May 14, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Inn on the Square.

