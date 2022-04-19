Facing the facts: Here’s how to go about becoming a foster parent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an important conversation: The need in our community for families to give children a safe place to live. The hard truth is that while roughly 49 families are willing to foster in Gaston County, over 400 children and counting are still waiting to be adopted.

Candice Williams, Licensing and Recruitment Social Worker for Gaston County, joined us on QC Morning to talk more about what she and her team do and to also debunk some myths you may have considered about fostering a child.

Do you have to be a parent to be a foster parent?

Williams explains that while you don’t necessarily have to be a parent, their team will give you the tools, training, and support to be prepared to foster a child.

Are the children who are in the foster program “bad?”

Williams says that just because some of the children may have experienced unfortunate situations it doesn’t mean foster kids are “bad kids.”

“They’re in a critical moment in their life where they’ve lost their family...,” said Williams during our interview. “That’s traumatic.”

Ready to learn more? Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services is holding an event on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with the goal of providing information for those interested in fostering.

It’ll be at Dallas Park in Dallas, NC from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

There will be food, music, games, and useful information to help get your journey to fostering started.

