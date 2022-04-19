One bike, two wheels, and kids with plenty of skills: Charlotte Kids Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ready to be impressed? Ready to learn, discover, create, play, go, and even dance?! Then the upcoming Charlotte Kids Fest is the right event for you and your family.

The Charlotte Kids Fest is a free event created by University City Partners to help expand the minds of children and families in the Charlotte region.

It’s all happening on April 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at UNC Charlotte.

The event is designed for children up to age 10 but all kids are encouraged to join in the festivities. All activities are led by students and staff from regional colleges and universities, youth programs, and local middle and high schools.

There will be over 50 fun and educational activities in six different zones, creative hands-on activities, live performances, and food and beverage vendors.

You can get there by taking the light rail to JW Clay Blvd or you can drive and park for free on campus.

Mark Gordon, the owner of Bikin’ Dads, stopped by QC Morning and brought a special guest to show off their bike skills for a little preview of the event.

“We’ve held biking events in University City [before] and this will be great for reaching a large audience,” said Gordon. “University City is rich in education and creativity so having [the event] there is perfect.”

Bikin’ Dads is an organization that began as a dream for fathers in the Charlotte area in an effort to strengthen their relationships with their kids and collectively make a positive difference. Read more about their mission here.

According to event leaders, Charlotte Kids Fest began in 2017 and has thousands of people in attendance each year.

