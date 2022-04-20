North Carolina author Joe Garrick shares tips on how to market products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A man of many skills stopped by the QC Life studio this afternoon, offering tips on how to market, as well as to give insight into his work.

Joe Garrick, who grew up in Hickory, N.C., is the author of popular children’s books such as ‘Whose Hoof is That?,’ “Billy the Dentist,’ and ‘The Best Bagel Book.’

Garrick also is an aspiring hat maker, a musician and the director of business development at a marketing agency in Charleston.

The creator came on to talk a little bit about how to be a ‘doer’ in life, as well as how to sell products on Etsy and at local markets.

To hear more about Garrick’s story and to listen to his advice, watch our segment above!

Related: David Childers, Mount Holly native, singer-songwriter, performing at MerleFest

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.