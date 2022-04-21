Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 16 mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you ever thought about what the view might be like from the moon?

Well, a man who was born in Charlotte and grew up in South Carolina knows exactly what it’s like.

Astronaut Charles M. Duke, Jr. was a member of the Apollo 16 crew. Fifty years ago, on April 21, 1972, the crew went on a mission and spent nearly three days collecting data on the moon

Duke was born in Charlotte but spent most of his childhood living in Lancaster, SC.

Now, the South Carolina State Museum is celebrating Apollo 16′s big anniversary.

David Dickson with the museum joined us to talk about what they have happening to commemorate the mission.

