Food & Wine editor talks Charlotte’s inclusion on list of ‘up-and-coming big cities for food lovers’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We know that there are a ton of great restaurants, talented chefs and amazing food all around the Queen City.
We tell you about these places all the time on QC Morning and QC@3, but it’s not just us; people across the country are noticing.
In fact, Food & Wine has named Charlotte one of the seven most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food lovers. Here’s how the top seven list shaped up:
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Tucson, Arizona
You know we had to find out more about this list, so we’re turning to the source. Hunter Lewis is the editor-in-chief at Food & Wine Magazine.
We talked to him about the criteria that went into making the list, why Charlotte was chosen and a few notable restaurants and chefs in the QC.
