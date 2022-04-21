Food & Wine editor talks Charlotte’s inclusion on list of ‘up-and-coming big cities for food lovers’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We know that there are a ton of great restaurants, talented chefs and amazing food all around the Queen City.

We tell you about these places all the time on QC Morning and QC@3, but it’s not just us; people across the country are noticing.

In fact, Food & Wine has named Charlotte one of the seven most exciting up-and-coming big cities for food lovers. Here’s how the top seven list shaped up:

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona

You know we had to find out more about this list, so we’re turning to the source. Hunter Lewis is the editor-in-chief at Food & Wine Magazine.

We talked to him about the criteria that went into making the list, why Charlotte was chosen and a few notable restaurants and chefs in the QC.

