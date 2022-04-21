Recipe: Turkey and cheese picnic rolls from SplenDishes Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s going to be a great weekend! Check out the forecast. Saturday is National Picnic Day (yes, there’s a national day for everything and this one’s a good reason).

Shonali Thomas, the owner of SplenDishes Kitchen, stopped by the QC Kitchen to make turkey and cheese picnic rolls to help you celebrate this Saturday or whenever!

Here’s an easy recipe that’ll give you a jump start on your next picnic.

Here’s what you’ll need for the rolls:

1 tube of crescent roll dough

1/2 lb of turkey breast, thinly sliced

8 slices of the cheese of your choice

Here’s what you’ll need for the sauce:

1/4 cup of honey

1/4 cup of Greek yogurt

1/4 cup of SplenDishes stout mustard (or whole grain mustard)

1 Tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Here’s how to make it all come together:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet or pan with cooking spray and set aside.

2. For the sauce: Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk to blend. Set aside.

3. Unroll crescent dough and top the crescent roll sheet with an even layer of turkey, then cheese.

4. Starting on the long side, roll the dough up into a tight log. Pinch the seam together and, using a very sharp knife, cut it into 12 pieces.

5. Arrange rolls on the baking tray with approximately 1/2-inch space between them and bake uncovered for 10-13 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve with sauce to dip and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.