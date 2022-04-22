Earth Day: Five ways to ‘Invest in Our Planet’ You don’t have to completely change your lifestyle; there are some easy things you can do that make a big impact on the planet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earth Day is April 22, 2022, and is a day of recognition that started in 1970.

Did you know that every Earth Day has a theme?

This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” You don’t have to completely change your lifestyle; there are some easy things you can do that make a big impact on the planet.

1. You can replace one trip this week with walking, riding a bike, riding public transportation, or carpooling.

2. At home, try replacing gas-powered lawn equipment with electric. It’s easier to maintain and much better for our air quality.

3. You can also plant native species of trees, shrubs, and flowers. They help to support local wildlife and pollinators.

4. Learn how to Recycle Right at wipeoutwaste.com, Mecklenburg County Solid Waste’s site for recycling.

5. Be thoughtful about what you purchase. You essentially “vote” every time you make a purchase. Learn about the sustainability practices of companies from which you buy regularly.

Meg Fencil, the director of engagement and impact at Sustain Charlotte, joined us to talk about other ways we can help our planet.

