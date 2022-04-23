Learn some new workout moves at Barry’s Charlotte

Learn some new workout moves with Barry's Charlotte Get in shape this spring with some total-body workouts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a place to get fit this spring and summer, Barry’s could be the perfect gym for you.

Barry’s strength and cardio interval fitness experiences provide an immersive, high-intensity, one-hour workout that is effective and fun.

The classes are designed to tone muscle, maximize fat loss and increase your metabolism by alternating treadmill and weight work in a high-energy environment.

Chelsea Cox, the founding senior instructor at Barry’s Charlotte, came by the studio to demonstrate a few of the workouts.

Barry’s is currently holding its ‘Face Yourself Challenge,’ so it’s the perfect time to check it out!

Related: West Kept Secret is adding more options to get you fit

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.