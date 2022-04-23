N.C. Butterfly Festival returning to Hudson this spring

N.C. Butterfly Festival to take place in Hudson this May The event will return for the first time since 2019.

HUDSON, N.C. (QC Life) - For the first time since 2019, the North Carolina Butterfly Festival will return to Hudson this spring.

The event was canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s officially back on this year.

The festival will be held on May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Central Street in Hudson.

Booths, crafts, vendors and businesses will all have stations set up that visitors can come by.

To learn more about the history of the Butterfly Festival, listen to our interview with coordinator Keith Smith.

