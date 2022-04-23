Saturday is National Lost Dog Awareness day

Saturday is National Lost Dog Day One fact that you may not know is that a majority of stray pets are actually owned pets that have been lost by their owner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Saturday is an important day for many people in our community, along with our furry friends.

It doesn’t just mark a beautiful, warm weekend day, but also National Lost Dog Awareness day.

To give more information regarding the occasion, Julia Conner, a humane education specialist, stopped by the studio to clarify some specifics.

For one, there is a difference between a ‘lost pet’ and a ‘stray animal.’ In fact, she says that a majority of stray animals are actually owned pets that have been lost by their owner.

She also pointed out that visiting local shelters is a good place to start if you’ve lost a pet.

To hear more of our conversation with Conner, watch the video above.

