CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Music Connection Club is inviting neighbors with disabilities to join their free program in Pineville or Southwest Charlotte.

After the next online club meeting, remaining events will occur outdoors at a local recreation center.

The club series will conclude with a painting project of a cajon led by local artist, DeNeer Davis. Club members will be able to keep their painted instrument.

This program is funded by Culture Blocks, a community partnership funded by Mecklenburg County.

Culture Blocks connects communities with responsive arts, science, and history experiences close to where residents live.

The program engages with creative individuals and organizations with a primary mission of arts, science, and/or history to present programs in specific geographic areas.

