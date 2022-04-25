How to throw a trendy baby shower while staying on budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many women and young families, it can be difficult to put on the perfect baby shower without breaking the bank.
With the help of professional planners, though, you can have your shower exactly the way you want it without going way over budget.
Britne McClinton, owner of Beautiful Eventz, stopped by the show today to offer some insight into what is trending in baby-shower circles these days.
Among the things she mentioned are certain themes, colors and types of decorations.
To hear more about what the ‘trendy’ baby shower looks like, watch our segment above!
