How to throw a trendy baby shower while staying on budget Beautiful Eventz offers some tips on how to have the baby shower you want without breaking the bank.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many women and young families, it can be difficult to put on the perfect baby shower without breaking the bank.

With the help of professional planners, though, you can have your shower exactly the way you want it without going way over budget.

Britne McClinton, owner of Beautiful Eventz, stopped by the show today to offer some insight into what is trending in baby-shower circles these days.

Among the things she mentioned are certain themes, colors and types of decorations.

To hear more about what the ‘trendy’ baby shower looks like, watch our segment above!

Related: Making a floral gift for Mother’s Day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.