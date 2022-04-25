Making a floral gift for Mother’s Day Flowers are always a popular gift, but what about getting mom flowers that will last much longer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away and this year the National Retail Federation says Americans will spend more than $31 billion on Mom.

That’s up more than $3.5 billion from last year and it comes to about $245 spent per person.

Well, Twigs & Figs might be able to help with that! There are special workshops on Saturday, May 7, 2022, that will cover kids’ Mother’s Day painted planters, pressed floral frames and dried floral bouquets for mom, and more!

Treena Chaudhuri, the co-owner at Twigs & Figs, stopped by to tell us more about setting mom up with some gorgeous flowers!

