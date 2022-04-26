‘Dia’ celebration emphasizes literacy for children of all languages, backgrounds The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds, the library’s website states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Making sure all children, no matter what language they speak or what their background may be, have access to books and literacy programs is important to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

In keeping with that, the library is preparing for Dia, a special program happening this Saturday, April 30.

The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds, the library’s website states.

Irania Reymann, a bilingual outreach specialist for the library, discussed how the community benefits from this celebration, the library’s history and involvement, and how the library honors children, culture and literature for Dia.

