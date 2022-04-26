N.C. Tribute Festival to the ‘King’ happening this weekend in Lexington The winner will advance to the world championships in Memphis later this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There will be a whole lotta shakin’ going on this weekend just up the road in Lexington!

The North Carolina Tribute Festival to the “King” starts on Thursday. Four renowned Elvis tribute artists will be performing nightly concerts.

There will also be a contest of up-and-coming Elvises. The “Kings in waiting” range in age from 8 to 48.

The festival is already receiving attention from beyond the Carolinas.

“We have folks coming from all over, seven different states so far. And it’s basically going to be a four-day event, from concerts to competitions, to after-hours parties. So, ticket holders can actually meet and mingle with their favorite Elvises, get pictures taken and even take him out to get some barbecue if they’d like,” Morgan Brookshire, executive director of Lexington Tourism, said.

