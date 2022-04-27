Best Buddies Friendship Walk takes off from Symphony Park on Saturday Tommy Tremble with the Carolina Panthers will serve as the honorary master of ceremonies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Grab your buddy and go for a stroll!

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This Saturday, April 30, the Charlotte walk is happening at Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall, located at 4400 Sharon Road, starting at 9 a.m. It is free to attend, but all dollars raised go to support Best Buddies’ mission of friendship and inclusion.

Tommy Tremble with the Carolina Panthers will serve as the honorary master of ceremonies.

Attendees will join 40,000 walkers across the country to support the Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces and communities.

Izzi Tritz, program manager for Best Buddies, joined us to talk more about this week’s special walk.

