Ghost of Davidson Tours marks halfway to Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Saturday will be halfway to Halloween and we’re getting into the spooky spirit with some tales of ghosts.

You don’t have to wait for the holiday to hear the haunting tales, as QC@3 was joined by Andrew Knorpp, the Ghost of Davidson owner and tour guide.

Knorpp started the Ghost Walk in 2020 when he was 15, hoping to put his love of stories and history to use. Davidson has always been his place to live in.

The tour is 90 minutes and tells history, stories and ghosts. A walking tour around Davidson starts on the village green, it ends in the graveyard and covers everything from a smalltown murder to a grave robbing.

Related: Davidson College using Nellie Ashford’s ‘The Deed of Transformation’ to spark conversation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.