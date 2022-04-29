GiGi's Playhouse is helping break the stigma for people with Down syndrome GiGi's Playhouse in Charlotte is hosting a GLOW dance party to fundraise for children with Down syndrome.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - GiGi’s Playhouse Charlotte is inviting dancers of all ages and abilities to its GLOW dance party on May 7 as it raises money for children with Down syndrome.

The party will be held at the AvidXchange Music Factory from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. next Saturday.

GiGi’s Playhouse strives to change the way the world views Down syndrome, and sends a message of acceptance to all.

The organization also provides educational, therapeutic and career development programs for participants of all ages and abilities at zero cost to families.

Admission to the GLOW event is $21 for adults and $10 for kids.

