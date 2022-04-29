Matthews is holding its first-ever Festival of India this weekend

Dancers from the Festival of India perform traditional routines The first-ever Regional Festival of India at Matthews will take place this Saturday at Stumptown Park.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - Tomorrow is National Dance Day in the United States, and just so happens to fall on the day that Matthews will hold the area’s first Festival of India.

Festival of India at Stumptown Park in Matthews on Saturday. Today we got a little preview of the dancing - so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/gEHscK6C0s — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 29, 2022

To celebrate the two occasions, we figured there was no better way to do it than by bringing in some of the dancers who will be performing in the festival.

The dancers performed some traditional Indian routines, and also offered some insight into what visitors can expect at the festival.

The event will be held from noon til 6 p.m. at Stumptown Park and features dancers, of course, as well as Indian food, music and henna tattoos.

