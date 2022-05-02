17th Annual Festa Italiana Charlotte serving up good food for a good cause The goal of the 2022 festival is to help The Nevins Building Stronger Project with new fitness and sensory rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s good food for a good cause.

The 17th Annual Festa Italiana Charlotte is only two weeks away! The cultural and humanitarian charity event has two goals: to provide attendees with the best Italian cuisine across the Queen City, and to help those with special intellectual and physical challenges.

The goal of the 2022 festival is to help The Nevins Building Stronger Project with new fitness and sensory rooms.

We got a preview of what attendees can expect at this year’s Festa Italiana.

It takes place on Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Village Promenade in uptown Charlotte.

You can buy your tickets online now!

