Josh Turner to headline 2022 7th Inning Stretch Festival in Shelby Kim Davis, the 7th Inning Stretch event director, stopped by talk about this year’s festival.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re just 100 days away from the return of the American Legion World Series to Shelby.

The Saturday before – Aug. 6 – is the big 7th Inning Stretch Festival, which kicks off at 3 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

Activities include the 5K Road to Hope and the Little Mis ALWS. Plus, Josh Turner will serve as the headlining act at the festival!

Kim Davis, the 7th Inning Stretch event director, stopped by talk about this year’s festival.

Related: 17th Annual Festa Italiana Charlotte serving up good food for a good cause

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.