Knowing what sunscreen works best for your skin type

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s the first Monday in May, which means it’s Melanoma Monday.

The goal is to remind people about the dangers of melanoma as we start to spend more time outside.

This year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 100,000 new cases of melanoma diagnosed. The majority of those new cases will be men.

The average age of a person diagnosed with melanoma is 65. However, it’s the most common cancer diagnosed in people younger than 30.

We know that exposure to ultraviolet rays - the sun and tanning beds - is a big risk factor for melanoma.

That’s why sunscreen is so important. Besides using the right SPF, did you know your skin type should be a factor in what type of sunscreen you use?

Dr. Elizabeth Rostan, the owner of Charlotte Skin and Laser, has more.

