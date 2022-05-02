Making crepes with Chef Jill Aker-Ray

Crepes with Chef Jill Aker-Ray Chef Jill Aker-Ray is sharing with us a recipe for crepes. (Source: Chef Jill Aker-Ray)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Her grandmother made them almost every Sunday in a huge cast-iron pan that stayed on her stovetop.

Now, Chef Jill Aker-Ray is sharing with us this recipe for making “fancy French crepes.”

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon white sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

Sift together flour, sugar and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk together with an electric mixer. Beat in flour mixture until smooth; stir in melted butter.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 2 tablespoons for each crepe.

Tip and rotate pan to spread batter as thinly as possible.

Lightly brown on both sides and serve hot with butter and warm maple syrup or fruit preserves

