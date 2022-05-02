Making crepes with Chef Jill Aker-Ray

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Her grandmother made them almost every Sunday in a huge cast-iron pan that stayed on her stovetop.
Now, Chef Jill Aker-Ray is sharing with us this recipe for making “fancy French crepes.”
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions:
- Sift together flour, sugar and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk together with an electric mixer. Beat in flour mixture until smooth; stir in melted butter.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 2 tablespoons for each crepe.
- Tip and rotate pan to spread batter as thinly as possible.
- Lightly brown on both sides and serve hot with butter and warm maple syrup or fruit preserves
