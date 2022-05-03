Understanding the differences between a ministroke and a stroke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hailey Bieber recently made headlines after suffering what’s called a transient ischemic attack (TIA), or a ministroke.

Bieber said she had a weird sensation in her arm, her fingertips went numb, she couldn’t talk and her face started to droop. She wasn’t having any of those symptoms by the time she got to the emergency room.

With May being National Stroke Awareness Month, this is the perfect time to talk about the differences between a ministroke and a regular stroke.

Dr. Ryan Fillmore, a neurointensivist at Novant Health, talked with us about the warning signs of a ministroke, if having one puts you at greater risk for a stroke, and if there are ways they can be prevented.

