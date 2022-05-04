Cooking with the kids at Flour Power for Mother’s Day QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in the community helping whip up some Mother’s Day treats at Flour Power.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mother’s Day is just a few days away and what better way to start the day than by serving mom breakfast in bed?

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in the community helping whip up some Mother’s Day treats at Flour Power.

Cooking with the kids for Mother's Day We were at Flour Power to make some Mother's Day treats.

Related: Finding that perfect strawberry at Carrigan Farms

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.