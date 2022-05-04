Cooking with the kids at Flour Power for Mother’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mother’s Day is just a few days away and what better way to start the day than by serving mom breakfast in bed?
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out in the community helping whip up some Mother’s Day treats at Flour Power.
We are live from @FlourPowerRF making some delicious desserts for Mom. Mother’s Day is Sunday! Are you ready? @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #MothersDay2022 #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ZUt473XfIR— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 4, 2022
