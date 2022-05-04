Three exercise moves you can do at any age Liz Hillard is the creator and owner of Hilliard Studio Method. She helps women at any age sculpt strong, healthy, beautiful bodies and minds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer will be here before we know it and a lot of people like to get in shape before going on vacation.

That’s something we can all do at any age; all you need are a few simple workouts.

Liz Hillard is the creator and owner of Hilliard Studio Method. She helps women at any age and any stage of life sculpt strong, healthy, beautiful bodies and minds.

She stopped by our studio to demonstrate three moves for any age that all use the core and target the muscles of the arms, chest, thighs and glutes.

They are the incline pushup, the tricep dip and the speed skate lunge into low lunge.

Check out the video for a demonstration on all of these.

