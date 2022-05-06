Learn how to stay safe this spring with some wildlife safety tips Morgan Rafael of the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center stopped by to share some information about spring animals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The warm weather has returned, and with that comes many types of animals.

Morgan Rafael, the executive director of the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center, dropped by the studio to share some tips on staying safe when interacting with wildlife.

Rafael pointed out that spring is a common time to see baby animals, and that just because you may see an animal during the daytime, that doesn’t necessarily mean it has rabies.

She also talked a bit about respecting the baby animals, as well as the parent animals that help the babies to survive.

To hear more about spring wildlife and how to interact with it, listen to our segment above!

