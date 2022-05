Kettle stitch bookbinding with Arts+, Culture Blocks Combining art and culture, Arts+ has teamed up with Culture Blocks for hands-on classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Combining art and culture, Arts+ has teamed up with Culture Blocks for hands-on classes.

The next one is kettle stitch bookbinding and we learned how to do it!

Caroline Tippette, the director of visual arts programs with Arts+, and Jordan Jones, a Culture Blocks instructor, showed us how it’s done!

You may also like: Use mismatched socks to make dog toys

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.