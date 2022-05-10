Pink Stem Farm shows us how to garden in small spaces Some of us that might live in an apartment building, townhouses or just have a smaller yard, we might not think we have the room to grow a garden.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As the weather continues to warm up, it’s a great time to get outdoors and maybe start a garden.

However, some of us that might live in an apartment building, townhouse, or just have a smaller yard, might not think we have the room to grow a garden.

But that’s not necessarily true. QC@3 was joined by Erica Patterson of Pink Stem Farm to give us some new tips.

1. Pick a spot with at least 6 hours of sun

2. Use containers with drainage holes. If it does not have drainage holes you will risk drowning your plant roots. This can be done easily with your household drill or screwdriver.

3. Use a mix of potting soil with a few different types of compost to give your plants adequate nutrition. Good examples are worm castings, mushroom compost and composted cow manurer.

4. Make sure you water and check your plants daily.

Some plants for small spaces are herbs, vining crops and greens.

Related: Getting those piles of clutter organized in honor of National Clean Your Room Day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.