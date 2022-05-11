Celebrating National Bike Month with some biking trends and tips

May is National Bike Month in the United States Bike Month is happening just as Charlotte is opening new protected bike paths around the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is National Bike Month in the United States, and it couldn’t come at a better time in the Queen City.

Several bikes lanes and paths have just recently opened up across Charlotte, so it’s the perfect time to look for a new bike or just go for a ride.

Ben Cooley of Bicycle Sport Charlotte offered some tips on what to look for in a bike, the different types of bikes, and trends currently going on in the biking world.

Interestingly, the demand for bicycles has increased as gas prices continue to go up.

