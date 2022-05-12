Making a Salty Dog Cocktail ahead of Pups on the Patio We're joined by Stephanie Andrews of Billy Sunday & Spindle Bar to make a special cocktail and tell us about their upcoming Pups on the Patio event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We love both pups and cocktails and now we’re combining the two!

Stephanie Andrews of Billy Sunday & Spindle Bar helped us make a special cocktail and told us about their upcoming Pups on the Patio event.

The event is on May 15 and benefits the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

The ingredient for this cocktail are gin, guava, Cocchi Rosa, grapefruit, lime and black Hawaiian sea salt.

Billy Sunday is known for classic drinks, adventurous new creations, a deep library of vintage spirits and an elevated bar menu.

Related: How to tell a baked good is done

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.