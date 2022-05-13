The Carolina Haints podcast features one of North Carolina's spookiest creatures The Beast of Bladenboro is one of the most popular creepy creatures that has its origins in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re intrigued by the idea of ‘Friday the 13th,’ Carolina Haints is a podcast you have to check out.

Dan Sellers, the host of the podcast, tells tales of creepy creatures and folk legends, which include one of the most popular ones from North Carolina: the Beast of Bladenboro.

The legend began in 1953 when dogs and farm animals were attacked by a mysterious cat-like creature. The beast later attacked a woman and caught the media’s attention.

Hunters came from all around hoping to slay the beast.

In spirit of the Beast of Bladenboro, the town hosts an annual ‘Beast Fest.’

Carolina Haints also tells ghost stories, unexplained mysteries and true crime stories that happened in the Carolinas.

