Catawba RiverFest returns this weekend in Belmont

Catawba Riverfest returns this weekend Event activities include kayaking, live music, food vendors and more.

BELMONT, N.C. (QC Life) - The Catawba RiverFest is returning this weekend, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park in Belmont.

Activities include kayaking, live music, a kid’s education pavilion and more.

Local food vendors and breweries will also be in attendance.

Brandon Jones, the Catawba Riverkeeper, joined the show to talk more about RiverFest and its mission.

