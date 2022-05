Learning the art of axe throwing, one of the fastest-growing ‘sports’ We also got to see the experts perform some cool axe-throwing tricks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who’s up for some axe throwing?!

It’s actually one of the fastest-growing “sports” these days, and QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy learned the art of axe throwing, as well as took a few throws herself, at BATL Axe Throwing in Plaza Midwood!

We also got to see the experts perform some cool axe-throwing tricks.

