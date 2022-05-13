Learning how to properly prepare a poached egg

Learning how to properly poach an egg Chef Elizabeth Hales of Ooh Crumbs demonstrates the right way to cook a poached egg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the final segment of QC Life’s ‘Technique Week,’ Chef Elizabeth Hales of Ooh Crumbs came by the kitchen to teach us how to cook a poached egg.

She gave some tips and tricks to have the tastiest results, and also offered a glimpse of her ‘special poptarts’ that you can purchase at her bakery.

To hear Chef Hales’ advice on how to make the perfect poached egg, watch our segment above!

Related: How to tell when a baked good is done

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.