Learning how to properly prepare a poached egg

Making the poached egg is the final installment of Technique Week in the QC Kitchen.

Learning how to properly poach an egg Chef Elizabeth Hales of Ooh Crumbs demonstrates the right way to cook a poached egg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the final segment of QC Life’s ‘Technique Week,’ Chef Elizabeth Hales of Ooh Crumbs came by the kitchen to teach us how to cook a poached egg.

She gave some tips and tricks to have the tastiest results, and also offered a glimpse of her ‘special poptarts’ that you can purchase at her bakery.

To hear Chef Hales’ advice on how to make the perfect poached egg, watch our segment above!

