McColl Center offering free residency program for artists Applications for a free four-month residency are open now through May 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An opportunity for artists to have a spot to work and display their work is something that doesn’t come along very often.

Now, our friends at Charlotte is Creative are helping out.

They have a studio space relationship with McColl Center Studios. Applications for a free four-month residency are open now through May 20.

You can apply here.

You may also like: Bit of Hope Ranch and the therapeutic power of horses

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.