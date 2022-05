Technique Week: Cutting butter into flour How to cut butter into flour with Chef Mary Jayne Wilson, chef and owner of Thoughtful Baking Co

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For today’s technique week, we cut butter into flour.

Everything is made the old fashion way from scratch with all local ingredients and are inspired by each delicious season and what the NC harvests have to offer.

For this technique, you’ll need a bowl, butter and flour.

Chef Mary Jayne Wilson, the owner of Thoughtful Baking Co. joined us to show us how.

Related: How to brown butter without burning it

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.