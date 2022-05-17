Previewing Taste of the Panthers by making a Steamed Bun with Spice-Rubbed Pork Belly

Previewing Taste of the Panthers with Barrington's Restaurant The Carolina Panthers are bringing pack a fan-favorite event called “Taste of the Panthers presented by Wellcare.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Carolina Panthers are bringing pack a fan-favorite event called “Taste of the Panthers presented by Wellcare.”

Guests will experience an evening of gourmet food and wine on the Bank of America Stadium game field, as well as the opportunity to mix and mingle with Panthers players and legends.

Riley Fields, the director of community relations for the Panthers and Chef Bruce Moffett of the Moffett Restaurant group joined QC@3 to talk about the event.

Moffett shows us how to make a steamed bun that comes from Good Food on Montford.

In it, they braise pork belly in a blend of Asian aromatics until tender and rich with flavor. Then they serve it inside a pillow-soft steamed bun, also known as bao, and crown it with a sweet-sour daikon salad and a squiggle of spicy hoisin sauce. At the restaurant, they make their bao from scratch everyday, but to save time after a long braise, they suggest picking up a package of pre-made buns from an Asian grocery store.

Steamed Bun with Spice Rubbed Pork Belly (WBTV)

Full ingredients:

Special equipment: mandoline with julienne blade

Makes 8–12 servings

For the pork belly

2 cups light brown sugar

1 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoons five spice powder

3 pounds pork belly

3 tablespoons neutral oil

2 bunches green onions, white and green parts separated

1/2 cup garlic cloves (about 20–25 cloves), peeled

1/2 cup ginger, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch rounds

6 whole star anise

4 cups soy sauce

1 cup light brown sugar

1 package (12 ct.) Chinese sandwich-style steamed buns, or bao (can be found at Asian Grocery)

For the daikon salad

5 medium carrots, peeled

1 medium daikon radish, peeled

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

For the sauce

1 cup hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons sriracha

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Related: Learning how to properly prepare a poached egg

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.