Top grilling, smoking tips in honor of National Barbecue Day From pulled pork to ribs to brisket and even chicken, we’re helping you with your barbecue feast at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is National Barbecue Month and Monday is National Barbecue Day!

From pulled pork to ribs to brisket and even chicken, we’re helping you with your barbecue feast at home.

Lewis Donald with Sweet Lew’s stopped by to talk to us about grilling versus smoking with ribeye steaks and veggies, and how to use the smoker for flavor and the grill for cooking.

You may also like: Previewing Taste of the Panthers by making a Steamed Bun with Spice-Rubbed Pork Belly

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.