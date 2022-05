Beer, Bourbon and BBQ festival returns to Ballantyne Beer, barbecue and bourbon. You can find all three this weekend in Ballantyne.

Greg Nivens joined us on QC Morning to tell us more about Charlotte’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival happening this weekend, May 21, 2022 from noon until 6pm.

The location will be at Ballantyne’s Backyard and general admission is $42.

There will be over 60 beers and 40 bourbons.

