Going through the motions? We learn to wake up to your life

Maybe you just need to wake up to your life.

Going through the motions? We learn to wake up to your life Colleen Odegaard is a certified life coach and joined us on QC Morning Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you ever feel like you’re just going through the motions just to get through your day?

Maybe you just need to Wake Up to Your Life.

Colleen Odegaard is a certified life coach and joined us on QC Morning Thursday.

She provided us with three things that will help you wake up to your life:

  • Play a game of “hot or cold” to figure out what you want more of in your life
  • Take “messy action”
  • Get a hard core friend to support you

Related: Too hot outside? Enjoy some light, refreshing cocktails inside

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC at 3