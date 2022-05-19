Going through the motions? We learn to wake up to your life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Do you ever feel like you’re just going through the motions just to get through your day?
Maybe you just need to Wake Up to Your Life.
Colleen Odegaard is a certified life coach and joined us on QC Morning Thursday.
She provided us with three things that will help you wake up to your life:
- Play a game of “hot or cold” to figure out what you want more of in your life
- Take “messy action”
- Get a hard core friend to support you
Related: Too hot outside? Enjoy some light, refreshing cocktails inside
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.