Second annual Walk With a Purpose 5k to take place this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Second annual Walk With a Purpose 5k walk/run will be held this Saturday at Clanton Park.

Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m., followed by a speech at 8:30, and then the race itself will start at 9 a.m.

Virtuous Communications, a nonprofit organization aimed at giving back to the community in the areas of spiritual, physical, mental and emotional wellness, is hosting the event.

Vendors, tables, exercise sessions and more will also be available for participants to enjoy.

For those that choose to walk, the race will only be 1k rather than a 5k.

