The Sugar and Spice party bus returns after the pandemic The Sugar and Spice Party Bus offers age-appropriate parties for girls ages 5-17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It has been a while, but the Sugar and Spice party bus is officially back.

Complications with the pandemic delayed the bus’ reopening, but it’s back in business!

The pinked-out bus offers age-appropriate parties for girls aged 5-17, and can be set up anywhere you want it.

During the parties, people can get on the bus, take pictures, eat snacks and candy, all while being parked in one location.

Bus staff takes care of all the cleanup and setup as well.

Sugar and Spice specializes in tea parties, spa parties and themed paint parties. All parties include décor, entertainment, food, drinks, sweets and treats.

Related: Humane Society of Charlotte holds ribbon cutting for new facility

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.