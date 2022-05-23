The importance of fostering animals

It helps them make space for more animals, but by taking an animal into your home for just a few days you never know the impact that will have.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We talk all the time with our friends at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control about the importance of fostering.

It helps them make space for more animals, but by taking an animal into your home for just a few days you never know the impact that will have.

Recently, Kristen got to reunite with Gigi, the dog she took on staycation a few months ago, and Gigi’s new mom.

Gigi was scared and timid when we first met her; now she’s thriving in her new home.

Julia Conner and Melissa Knicely were here this morning to talk about the importance of fostering pets.

QC Morning
