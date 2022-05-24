Craft and Design exhibit now on display at The Mint Museum Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you ever thought about the science that goes into making art?
A new exhibit now open at The Mint Museum Uptown in Charlotte is taking a look at how the two worlds come together.
We are live from the @TheMintMuseum Uptown. We are showing you the exquisite Mint Museum Craft & Design Exhibit! Wow! Watch & see! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #art #STEAM #CLT #tuesdaymotivations pic.twitter.com/1owl5yyabx— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 24, 2022
It’s the Mint Museum Craft and Design Exhibit and QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the museum to learn more about this unique exhibit.
You may also like: Tips for roller skating beginners
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.