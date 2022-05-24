Sitting too long? Here are yoga tips to do at your own desk Yoga doesn’t have to be an hour session and five minutes at your desk is a beautiful way to incorporate yoga practice into your wellness routine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -Many of us spend most of our days sitting at an office desk.

All that sitting can cause stress on our bodies. Therefore, we had co-owner of QC Yoga, Sara Elisabeth Guterbock give us tips on how to do yoga at your own desk to relax more.

Yoga postures for those returning to the office can help you alleviate lower back and hip pain, improve posture, and promote mindfulness.

Here are some examples:

Simple breathing exercise

seated cat & cow for posture

seated fold /cross leg twist & seated figure four for low back and hips

Standing balance posture for mindfulness

