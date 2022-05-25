How to stay safe while boating on the lake We’ll soon see sunny skies and temperatures getting back in the 80s. Now that’s great lake weather.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A live look from Freedom Boat Club at Lake Norman this morning courtesy of resortcams.com.

It’s cloudy and cool on this Wednesday and not the best weather to be out on the lake. Thankfully, that’s all going to change.

We’ll soon see sunny skies and temperatures getting back in the 80s. Now that’s great lake weather.

However, before you get on that boat, QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was out at Lake Wylie in South Carolina with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to talk about staying safe while out on the water.

It’s Boat Safety Week! We are live with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary on Lake Wylie to learn how to stay safe on the water! Join us on QC Morning! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #boating #boats #wednesdaythought @uscoastguard pic.twitter.com/XwiDktdWRM — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 25, 2022

Staying safe on the water We were with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary on Lake Wylie for more on how to stay safe on the water.

