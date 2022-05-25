Learning the proper wine-tasting techniques

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wednesday is National Wine Day so before your next trip to a vineyard, we’re learning the dos and don’ts of wine tasting.
Monique Sullivan is the managing partner at Veronet Vineyards and Winery. She walked us through each step: see, swirl, sip and savor.
Learn the right versus the wrong way to taste wine and then head out to the vineyard for a visit!
You may also like: Making bite-sized cheddar cheese crackers with Piedmont Pennies
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.